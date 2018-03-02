Officials in Telangana prepare for summer heat waves

By | Published: 12:49 am 1:54 am

Hyderabad: With the onset of summer, the Disaster Management Department (DMD) here is gearing up to effectively mitigate the impact of an imminent heat wave this year.

The number of casualties had registered a dip during summer in 2017 due to precautionary measures taken up by the DMD in consultation with other departments concerned and district Collectors.

Taking a cue from last year’s initiatives, the DMD is organising a preparatory meeting on March 3 in the city with the departments concerned for chalking out a summer action plan.

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) had organised a two-day national workshop on preparedness, mitigation and management of heat wave on February 22 in Vijayawada with all stakeholders and resolved to work towards effectively mitigating the impact of heat wave this year.

Experts at the workshop, which was attended by Telangana Disaster Management Commissioner RV Chandravadan as well, had underscored the need to look at heat-related illnesses so that the vulnerability of the most marginalised sections can be brought down.

Officials here said instructions have been issued to all district Collectors to stagger timing of labourers at construction sites depending upon weather conditions apart from putting up free water distribution kiosks at public places.

Instructions have also been given to identify vulnerable people and health risks, to develop effective strategies and to ensure coordination among departments during summer.

“A mechanism has been evolved to get alerts from India Meteorological Department (IMD) and forward the same to district Collectors advising them to take precautionary measures,” said (DMD) Assistant Commissioner M Vijaya Lakshmi.

Khammam, Karimnagar and Nalgonda districts had registered more sunstroke deaths last year. Meanwhile, the day temperatures are steadily increasing over the last three days in the city.

Thursday recorded a maximum temperature of 36 degrees Celsius and it may increase gradually, according to IMD officials.