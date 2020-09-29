Officials move to protect Surya temple in Nalgonda

District Collector Prashant Jeevan Patil directed officials to take measures to protect the temple land and also to renovate the temple.

Nalgonda: Responding to the story — “Surya temple awaits old glory” — published in ‘Telangana Today’, authorities initiated measures to protect the temple in Nalgonda district.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan tweeted the story saying: “We are proud about our ancient monuments… this 12th century Surya temple constructed by Kakatiya rulers .. I appreciated the youth of Akaram in Telangana for cleaning the premises. I will take forward the message that this ancient temple is renovated and properly protected.”

On the other hand, District Collector Prashant Jeevan Patil instructed the local tahsildar and an Assistant Director of Archaeology to visit the temple and send him its pictures. He asked the officials to identify if there was any endowments or government land in the name of the temple. He also directed them to take measures to protect the temple land and also to renovate the temple.

The local tahsildar and an Endowments Department Inspector on Monday visited the temple and took photographs to show them to higher officials. Sources said the Commissioner of Endowments was likely to visit the temple on Wednesday.

