Officials must focus on effective implementation of govt schemes: KCR

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao made it clear that the officials must set aside their personal priorities and instead, focus on taking forward the State government schemes closer to people.

He asserted that in a democratic country like India, the officials are required to implement the decisions taken by an elected government of people.

The Chief Minister was addressing the District Collectors conference being held at Pragathi Bhavan on Tuesday. The meeting was attended by Ministers and senior officers of all departments along with the District Collectors and the Additional Collectors.

Explaining the State government’s priorities, Chandrasekhar Rao said the State government was bringing new reforms and laws with a realistic approach after consulting subject experts and holding brainstorming sessions with the State legislators.

“Implementation of the laws, policies and schemes introduced by the government should be given utmost priority. The District Administration especially the Collectors should ensure that the fruits of welfare and development should reach people,” he added.

Issues pertaining to effective implementation of government schemes, timely redressal of public grievances, greater accessibility of the authorities to people and a responsible governance, are on the agenda for the conference. Further, effective implementation of new Municipal Act and new Panchayat Raj Act, besides the proposed new Revenue Act aiming to end land disputes, were among topics of discussion.

