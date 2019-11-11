Officials rule out ‘cracks’ in Hyderabad Metro structures

By | Published: 12:45 am

Hyderabad: What some of the road and metro rail users perceive as a crack or a gap on the metro rail parapet wall at Begumpet is nothing to be apprehensive about as it was part of the design, says the Hyderabad Metro Rail authorities.

Noticing the space between the parapet wall and an adjoining structure on pillar no C 1382 near Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet, a commuter shared the details with ‘Telangana Today’ along with a photograph of the structure, worrying whether the gap was left deliberately for a technical reason or it surfaced due to wear and tear.

When contacted, HMRL Managing Director NVS Reddy said that it was a parapet wall with stitch concrete from bottom for pocket track. It is designed in that way and there is nothing to bother about, he said. In the recent past, some images were circulated on the social media with suspicions of them being cracks or gaps in the metro infrastructure. However, officials have dismissed the same as deliberate attempts by a few people to create fears and doubts.

Metro officials said six teams were working during night time with boom lifts and other equipment to fix the cracks without obstructing traffic. During these rectification works, where the plaster is found to be thicker or loose, it needs to be removed first. Surface cracks need to be widened first before refilling them, said an official from Hyderabad Metro Rail.

