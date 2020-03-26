Officials step out to enforce lockdown in erstwhile Medak district

By | Published: 1:13 am

Sangareddy: Following the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, the elected representatives of erstwhile Medak district swung into action to ensure the lockdown was enforced smoothly. While Finance Minister T Harish Rao, Zilla Parishad Chairperson P Manjusri and Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy have conducted a review meeting in Sangareddy with officials and elected representatives, the MLAs and other elected representatives took stock of the situation under their purview by making field visits and talking to officials. Harish Rao has also inspected the Sangareddy Government Hospital, where an isolation ward for coronavirus infected was kept ready.

Narayankhed MLA Mahareddy Bhupal Reddy has visited Karnataka-Telangana border in Narayankhed Assembly constituency to check if the vehicles were stopped from entering the State. He also took note of how the staff posted at the check post were working. Dubbak MLA Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy has ensured that essentials were delivered to a person, who had returned from Dubai and advised to stay in isolation at his house.

Andole MLA Chanti Kranthi Kiran visited the hospital in Andole. He went around Andole-Jogipet towns to take stock of the situation. The MLA spoke to local elected representatives, officials and police.

Meanwhile, Siddipet Municipal Chairman Kadavergu Rajanarsu was in the forefront in making the arrangements. He has been seen working closely with officials since the Janata Curfew day in every step. Apart from MPs, MLAs and MLCs, the ZPTCs, MPPs, Municipal Ward Councillors, MPTCs and Sarpanchs were seen working actively. The presence of the public representatives has made the works of officials a bit easy since they were sensitising the people and also supporting the official machinery in every move.

