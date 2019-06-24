Officials stops child marriage in Nalgonda

By | Published: 12:54 am

Nalgonda: The officials of ICDS (Integrated Child Development Services ) stopped a child marriage from taking place at Kondamallepally village of Nalgonda district on Monday.

After receiving a complaint on Child Line -1098, the officials rushed to the house of a 17-year-old girl, whose marriage was scheduled on Monday with a major boy, and stopped it.

According to Child Line district Coordinator Mahesh, they received a complaint on the toll-free number 1098 in this regard on Monday and they immediately alerted ICDS officials.

Divisional Child Development Officer Manjuna rushed to the house of the girl and counselled the parents. They also took a written assurance from the parents that they would not again make any plans for the marriage of their daughter till she turns a major.

