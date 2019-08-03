Officials told to expedite 2BHK construction works in erstwhile Khamamm

By | Published: 7:45 pm

Khammam/Kothagudem: The district administrations in erstwhile Khamamm district have been speeding up the construction of double bedroom houses and the selection of beneficiaries. Khammam District Collector RV Karnan directed the Tahsildars to complete the process of selecting beneficiaries of double bedroom houses at the earliest.

The Collector asked officials to conduct Gram sabhas to receive application from the homeless and select the beneficiaries in the presence of local elected representatives.

The process of beneficiaries’ selection has to be completed by Aug 15 and the list of beneficiaries to be made public. The local MLAs have to be consulted for procuring suitable land for the construction of houses. If there were issues with forest department regarding the land, revenue and forest officials have to conduct a survey and hand over the land to engineering department.

Collector Karnan directed the District Revenue Officer Sirisha to review the process of construction of houses and selection of beneficiaries during a meeting with the district officials here on Friday.

Bhadradri Kothagudem Collector Rajat Kumar Saini also directed the engineering officials to take up construction of double bedroom houses on the lands handed over to them. He wanted Tahsildars to hand over land identified for construction of houses to engineering department.

