Officials told to achieve ODF Gadwal by July 31

Jogulamba Gadwal: District Collector K Sasanka has directed all the line-officers concerned to gear up for achieving Open Defecation-Free Jogulamba Gadwal district by July 31, two months before the Centre would be declaring all villages as ODF on October 1.

On Friday, Collector Sasanka toured several villages of Ieeja mandal, including Pulikal, Medikonda, Utthanuru, Uppalacamp and Jadadoddi, and inspected the works being carried out for the construction of Individual Household Latrines (IHHLs). He explained to the people why it was necessary to complete construction of IHHLs and directed MPDOs and Panchayat Secretaries to expedite the works and achieve the target by July 31.

He also visited the gram panchayat office and the government high school in Utthanuru village and encouraged the children to make use of the facilities and infrastructure being provided by the district administration to achieve better results. He also planted saplings as part of Haritha Haram at a school.

