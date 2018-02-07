Officials told to complete Mission Bhagiratha works within 2 weeks

By | Published: 12:42 am

Peddapalli: District Collector A Sri Devasena instructed officials to complete all Mission Bhagiratha works in next two weeks period.

She inspected the ongoing works of 160 MLD water treatment plant at Murmur of Anthergoan mandal on Tuesday. Interacting with the officials, she enquired about the technology being used for Mission Bhagiratha, which was intended to supply safe drinking water to every house in the State.

She told officials to speed up works and make way for supplying water to villages by completing works within given time frame.

Collector said first ever in the country, the State government had taken up the scheme to provide tap water to every house. Stating that works had been taken up at Rs 758 crore, she said 95 per cent of the works were completed and remaining works were under progress.

Under the scheme, drinking water would be supplied to 248 habitations in Peddapalli and Ramagundam Constituencies beside Ramagundam Municipal Corporation and Peddapalli Municipality.

Later, Sri Devasena visited intake well being constructed at a cost of Rs 3 crore at Nandimedaram. She asked the officials to complete intake well works by March 15 and provide water to 42 habitations.