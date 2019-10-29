Officials told to draft plan for Medaram Jatara

By | Published: 12:52 am

Hyderabad: Officials were directed to prepare a detailed action plan to make fool-proof arrangements for the biennial Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara, also known as the Medaram Jatara, to be held in February next year. They were also instructed to ensure that sentiments of devotees are respected while making the arrangements.

In a meeting held at Sankshema Bhavan here on Monday, Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod, Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Endowments Minister A Indra Karan Reddy asked the officials to complete all the works before Sankranthi. They observed that with the rush of devotees to Medaram Jatara increasing every year, permanent structures are needed to be constructed in a planned manner. They wanted the officials to ensure

that shortfalls and errors experienced during the previous festivities are not repeated under any circumstance.

“All the 21 departments involved in the arrangements must convene department-wise meetings to prepare a 90-day action plan and submit report to the government to take up works on a war-footing. A publicity campaign must be designed on Medaram Jatara, as Asia’s largest tribal festival to attract attention at national and international level,” Satyavathi Rathod directed the officials.

The Ministers asked the officials to deploy staff who had experience working during Medaram Jatara. They stated that CM has released Rs 75 cr for the festivities and asked the officials not to compromise in providing quality service.

The Ministers also decided to take up the State government’s request to recognising Medaram Jatara as a national festival with the Central government. Officials were also directed to prevent usage of plastic by making alternate arrangements and conduct awareness campaign seeking people’s voluntary participation to shun plastic usage. As demanded by the local tribal community, it has been decided to appoint a committee with the temple priests.

MPs Maloth Kavitha, P Dayakar, Mulugu Zilla Parishad chairperson Kusuma Jagadish, Mahabubabad ZP chairperson Angoth Bindu, Telangana State Legislative Council chief whip Bodakunti Venkateshwarlu, MLCs Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, A Narsi Reddy, ML Srinvias Reddy, P Srinivas Reddy, MLAs Redya Naik, T Rajaiah, Peddi Sudharshan Reddy, Seethakka, Ch Dharma Reddy, Mulugu Collector Narayana Reddy and other officials from 21 departments attended the meeting.

