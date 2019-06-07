Officials told to expedite issuance of pattadar passbooks in Mahabubabad

By | Published: 10:33 pm

Mahabubabad: District Collector Ch Shivalingaiah directed the revenue officials to take steps for the issuance of the pattadar passbooks to all the eligible farmers on war footing basis. He held a video conference with the officials of the 16 mandals from his camp office and reviewed the progress of the issuance of the new pattadar passbooks.

He asked the officials to ensure that by June 10 all the eligible farmers get their pattadar passbooks, and warned that action would be taken against those who fail to meet the target. Joint Collector David, RDO Komuraiah, tahsildars, DTs, RIs and VROs of the 16 mandals participated in the conference.