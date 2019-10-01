Officials told to expedite Mission Bhagiratha works

By | Published: 11:37 pm

Hyderabad: Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao directed the officials to expedite works pertaining to Mission Bhagiratha and plug all minor gaps to ensure water supply to every household as per instructions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. He said that minor works were still pending in rural areas as the officials were not conducting field visits.

Reviewing the ongoing works of Mission Bhagiratha on Tuesday, the Minister said there were complaints regarding delays in completion of pipeline laying works, filling of pits dug up in this regard and also repairs to roads damaged due to digging. “Every household must receive drinking water supply through pipelines as per instructions of the Chief Minister, under any circumstances,” he said. The Minister will visit villages to examine implementation of the 30-day Action Plan shortly and wanted the officials to complete all pending works of Mission Bhagiratha at the earliest.

Dayakar Rao asked the higher authorities to initiate action against officials in case of any laxity in completing the works and also identify exception work by a few officials asking them to complete all pending works. Officials were also directed to submit proposals for laying of roads under Panchayat Raj department after considering requests from about 95 Assembly constituencies in rural areas of the State. About 2,400 km of roads will be laid under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY).

