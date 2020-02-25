Officials told to prepare plans for Bhadradri Brahmotsavams

By | Published: 11:24 pm

Khammam: Committees led by district officials will be formed to make arrangements for ‘Bhadradri Brahmotsavam,’ District Collector MV Reddy stated on Tuesday.

Addressing a coordination meeting with officials of various government departments at Bhadrachalam in the district, Reddy directed the committees to submit comprehensive reports on the arrangements to be made for Sri Rama Navami and Lord Rama Mahapattabhishekam which would be celebrated as part of the Brahmotsavalu.

Stating that Additional Collector would act as nodal officer for the committees, the Collector stressed on the need of effective coordination between the departments and the committees in making the arrangements for the religious ritual.

Kalyana Mandapam will be divided into 35 sectors with the installation of CCTVs, LED screens in each sector. Hoardings at conspicuous places highlighting the significance of the Brahmotsavam will be erected, he stated.

The officials were directed to make arrangements for the fete to create festive atmosphere in and around Bhadrachalam by decorating the temple premises and other areas with fairy lights. Control rooms should be set up at Tanisha Kalyana Mandapam and TTD Centre, said the Collector directing the committees to take immediate measures to ensure cleanliness, traffic control plans should be launched. Temple premises need to be covered with pandals for the devotees to beat the heat of summer, Reddy told the officials.

They were ordered to make sure no sale of liquor and meat during the Brahmotsavams and check posts are set up to control transport of liquor. TSRTC will be operating as more buses as possible for the convenience of devotees, said the Collector, adding that a review meeting with the officials would be held with the committees after four days and those heading the committees have to attend the meeting with details of action plan. A documentary on the importance of Bhadradri will also be made, the Collector informed.

Additional Collector K Venkateswarlu , the temple Executive Officer G Narasimhulu, RDO Swarnalatha, ASP Rajesh Chandra and others were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter