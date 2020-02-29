Officials told to send counsellors to interact with Telangana Inter students

By | Published: 11:29 pm

Hyderabad: Special Chief Secretary to Government, Education, Chitra Ramachandran has directed officials to start help centres at bus stands and railway stations to guide students.

During a review meeting on the preparedness of Intermediate public examinations and SSC Board exams held here on Saturday, Ramachandran instructed officials to send counsellors to students for interaction so as to remove stress and fear of exams among students.

Reviewing amenities like building, furniture, drinking water, and CCTV cameras at each centre, she made it clear to officials that no student should be made to sit on the floor for writing the exams. Severe action would be initiated if any such an instance was reported, she warned officials.

Secretary, Board of Intermediate Education, Omer Jaleel said instructions were issued to the RTC, electricity, postal, revenue, health and police departments to coordinate for smooth conduct of exams.

He instructed district intermediate education officers to ensure extra care at the centres located in remote locations and also asked them to publish the details of student counsellors in the print and electronic media.

Director of Government Examinations, A Satyanarayana Reddy said all the preliminary steps were taken for conduct of SSC Public Examinations from March 19. District coordinate committee were formed under the district Collector’s chairmanship and final report on full arrangements would be submitted by March 12, he added.

