Officials told to speed up Baswapur reservoir works

By | Published: 1:13 am

Yadadri-Bhongir: CMO Secretary Smita Sabharwal instructed the officials concerned to take measures to complete works of Baswapur reservoir and provide irrigation facility to proposed area of ayacut with the stipulated time.

Smita and district Collector Anitha Ramachandran inspected the works of the regulators and bund of Baswapur reservoir. She instructed the officials to take steps to complete the works of 16 Packages belongs to reservoir and canals as early as possible.

Reviewing the progress of the works of the project in Baswapur camp office with the engineers, she said that funds would be released soon for acquisition of land in Baswapur, Vadaparthi and Thimmapur for the project. She directed the officials to speed up the works of reservoir as it was planned to store 1.5 tmc of water in the reservoir by July. She suggested the officials to increase the machines, manpower and working hours to complete the works of the reservoirs before June. The funds required for land acquisition would also be released within 15 days.

Kaleshwaram Project Superintendent Engineer Srinivas, Executive Engineer Hyder Khan and Revenue Divisional Officer of Bhongir Bhupal Reddy were also present.

