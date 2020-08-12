Officials told to speed up works on Rythu Vedikas in Siddipet

By | Published: 11:58 pm

Siddipet: Siddipet Collector P Venkatrami Reddy has instructed officials to fast track the works on Rythu Vedikas in the Gajwel Assembly constituency. Officials and contractor agencies must show commitment to complete the works before the set deadline, he said.

During a review meeting with the officials of the Gajwel Assembly constituency on Wednesday, the Collector said they would initiate action against officials and elected representatives if they fail to use Vaikunta Dhama and dump yards. Reddy reviewed the progress of Telanganu Ku Haritha Haram (TKHH), Palle Pragathi, Vaikunta Dhamas, Dump Yards and Rythu Vedikas.

To regularly monitor the progress of the Rythu Vedikas, the Collector has instructed the officials to create a group to monitor the progress of Rythu Vedikas. The officials informed the Collector they had completed 156 dump yards and 119 Vaikunta Dhamas in 167 gram panchayats. Reddy also enquired about the MGNREG scheme. Gajwel Area Development Authority special officer R Muthyam Reddy, DPO Suresh, DRDO PD Ch Gopal Rao and others were present.

