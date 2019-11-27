Officials told to speed up works on Udaya Samudram LI scheme

By | Published: 12:31 am

Nalgonda: Secretary in Chief Minister’s Office Smita Sabharwal on Tuesday instructed officials to complete the works on Udaya Samurdam Lift Irrigation Scheme (Brahmana Vellemla Project), which is aimed at providing irrigation facility to one lakh acre in the district and fill 40 irrigation tanks by the kharif season.

Sabharwal inspected the works on surge pool, pump house and Brahmana Vellemla reservoir. She was accompanied by Engineer-in-Chief Muralidhar Rao and in-charge district Collector V Chandrasekhar.

Later, she conducted a review meeting with the officials at Anneparthy and also enquired about the status of land acquisition.

Sabharwal instructed officials to take measures for early completion of lining works of the tunnel. Pending bills for the lining works would be cleared immediately, she assured them. She asked officials of Survey and Revenue departments to work in coordination and complete the land acquisition through a special drive. The officials were asked to submit the requisition for land acquisition for canals to the district Collector immediately. The Brahmana Vellemla reservoir would be filled with Krishna water by the time, she added.

Representatives of the contracting agency informed that it would take one year to complete the tunnel work. Of the total 10.63 km of tunnel, lining work was completed for 4 km.

The Chief Engineer said works on surge pool and pump house were almost completed. The Collector informed of the required 3,880 acre of land for left and right canals of the project, officials have acquired 1,349 acre.

Smitha Sabarwal inspects SLBC Tunnel one works in Amrabad

Nagarkurnool: Smitha Sabarwal, Special Secretary to the Chief Minister, on Tuesday directed the agency working on the first tunnel of Srisailam Left Bank Canal near Domalapenta village of Amrabad mandal, to complete the tunnel work within the stipulated time by December 2021, as per the agreement between them and the State government.

Sabharwal inspected the SLBC tunnel-I works, which were being carried out under the Yelimineti Madhava Reddy Project, which would deliver Krishna waters to Nagarkurnool and Nalgonda districts upon its completion.

She went inside the tunnel-I and examined the works such as excavations, lining, removal of seepage water entering the tunnel and so on. She also found out how many metres of work was being done inside the tunnel every day and what the agency was doing with the gravel, rock and other debris removed from the tunnel after excavation.

Anil Kamath, a representative of Jayaprakash Associates, told her that while the excavation and lining works for the SLBC tunnel-II were already over, out of 43.93 km long tunnel work, only 10.63 km tunnel work remained to be completed in the SLBC tunnel-I. He said that the tunnel-I would be the longest tunnel in the entire world and assured her that the agency was taking up excavation and lining works simultaneously, so that there was no delay in delivering the project.

She also conducted a review meeting with Muralidhar, Engineer-in-chief, Narasimha, Chief Engineer, Srinivas, Deputy Engineer, Sander Goel, representative from Jayaprakash Associates and others at the project’s administrative site, where the engineers and representatives of agency demonstrated the model and map of the tunnel and explained various aspects of the work being done.

Thummilla pump house works going on briskly

Jogulamba Gadwal: Smita Sabharwal, Special Secretary to the Chief Minister, inspected Thummilla Lift Irrigation Scheme’s pump house in Rajoli on Tuesday and examined various aspects of the pump house such as it’s construction, approach canal, water drawal capacity of the motors and how the water gets delivered to the ayacut’s last mile.

She also checked how much power was needed to run the motors and about their functioning.

She also took stock of land acquisition needed to be done to construct Mallammakunta, Jullakal and Vallur reservoirs to assure water to 67 villages in Alampur mandal, aiding in stabilisation of RDS’ ayacut.

She spoke to District Collector K Shashanka and inquired about the implementation of 30-day Action plan across the district. She planted saplings along with him, near the pump house. Engineer-in-chief Muralidhar and Alampur MLA VM Abraham also accompanied her during her visit.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .