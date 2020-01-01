Officials told to work for welfare of people in Karimnagar

By | Published: 1:19 am

Karimnagar: Health Minister Etela Rajender, who is known to talk philosophy, taught ethics to public representatives and government officials by appealing them to be honest and work with commitment.

“It should not be forgotten that the leaders have been elected by the people. Right from Ministers to sarpanches as well as government officials, all are paid salaries from the taxes paid by the people. So, public representatives and officials should work for the welfare of the people,” the Minister said while participating in the second phase of Palle Pragathi in Huzurabad on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister advised public representatives and officials not to encourage corrupt and dishonest people. Advising them not to interfere into land disputes, he wanted not to encourage land grabbers and be responsible to people. “When Telangana was formed, there was no water in SRSP canals. People had not believed when he promised to get water in canals. It did materialis now and water has been supplied to Karimangar and Huzurabad people. Construction of Mid Manair reservoir was started in the year 2005.

However, only 25 percent works were completed by 2014. Telangana government completed it by taking works on war-footing manner. It materialised only because of the Chief Minister K Chandrashekahar Rao,” Rajender said.

