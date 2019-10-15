Officials visit NTPC-Ramagundam station, review project

By | Published: 10:10 pm

Peddapalli: Regional Executive Director (South), National Thermal Power Corporation, D K Dubey visited NTPC-Ramagundam station and Telangana project on Tuesday.

Dubey along with Executive Director (Ramagundam and Telangana), Dr PP Kulkarni and other senior officials visited prominent locations of Telangana project and expressed his satisfaction over the progress and speed of construction activities. He inaugurated Raw Water Pump House Switchgear and Control Building.

The RED also visited Ramagundam plant and interacted with engineers at the workplace and appreciated them for their excellent efforts. Later, he interacted with senior officials and reviewed the progress and challenges of both Ramagundam station and Telangana project.

He asked all the concerned officials to put their best efforts for timely completion of the tasks with thrust on safety. He also interacted with service department officials, office bearers of Unions and Associations.

