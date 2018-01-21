Officials warned against delays in Bhagiratha works

By | Published: 12:32 am

Hyderabad: The State government is keen to launch bulk water supply to all villages in the State by March 15. Nearly 90 per cent works pertaining to Mission Bhagiratha have been completed, while the remaining works are being expedited for completion.

Chief Secretary SP Singh warned that officials and contractors who are negligent towards their work, will not be spared and wanted the officials to tackle issues pertaining to intra-village works. “Mission Bhagiratha is our top priority and any delay will not be tolerated. Contract work agencies who are failing to deliver as per the government orders, will be blacklisted,” he added. At present, bulk water is being supplied to 4,744 villages in the State under Mission Bhagiratha where household tap connections were provided in 2,593 villages and drinking water is being supplied through tap connections in 2,251 villages.

The Chief Secretary reviewed the status of Mission Bhagiratha in the districts of Suryapet and Adilabad following issues raised by the district collectors concerned during the recent district collectors conference held here. He wanted all the Chief Engineers of Mission Bhagiratha on the field and informs the higher authorities at regular intervals.

The officials of Rural Water Supply and Sanitation informed the Chief Secretary that construction of 19 intake wells has been completed and fixing of motor pumps has been expedited. Of about 50 new water treatment plants, construction of 27 water treatment plants has been completed and another 18 plants will be ready within a couple of weeks. Similarly, 44,323 km of 49,184 km pipeline has been laid.