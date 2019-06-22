Officials warned as pregnant denied admission at govt hospital in Nalgonda

By | Published: 7:53 pm

Nalgonda: In the wake of denial of admission to a pregnant woman at a government hospital, the District Collector Gaurav Uppal on Saturday cautioned in-charge medical officers of government hospitals in the district of stringent action against them if there are any reports of them denying admission of pregnant women for delivery and refer them to private hospitals.

The Collector came down heavily on the officials after a ZPTC member, during Zilla Parishad general body meeting, confronted about the matter of a pregnant woman was denied admission by the doctors at a government hospital at Nalgonda in the district.

ZPTC member of Gurrampode, Gali Ravi Kumar Goud said that the doctors of District Government Hospital at Nalgonda refused to admit a pregnant Kista Jyothi of Gurrampode, though she was in labour pains. He said that when he called up Dr. Narsinga Rao, the superintendent of the hospital, he advised to take her to a private hospital saying there were no beds available and no blood was available at the hospital as the patient needed blood infusion. Moreover, the authorities could not bother to provide an ambulance to shift the woman in labour to Hyderabad, she had to admit at a private hospital and incurred the expenses of Rs. 30,000 and also lost the benefit of KCR Kit, he said.

He requested the District Collector to provide KCR Kit to the woman who was forced to admit at a private hospital.