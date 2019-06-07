‘Oh! Baby is going to be quirky, magical’

By | Published: 7:05 pm

Away from the rom com genre, which is her area of expertise, director and producer Nandini Reddy will test waters as she ventures into a different genre with her upcoming movie Oh! Baby, a Telugu remake of Korean original Miss Granny. “This is a Disney kind of a film which I never touched upon. Oh! Baby got all quirkiness and everything. The fairytale story has magic, mystery, humour and craziness. It’s the cinema that we love,” she said while interacting with the press in the city.

As the theme is different from what Telugu audience are used to, the Korean movie adaptation was not easy as Nandini had to make several changes to make the magic believable. “During the blueprint (the script) I sat with the Korean team and several aspects with regard to characterisation were discussed,” she said.

Oh! Baby, the Telugu fantasy comedy, will star Naga Shaurya, veteran actor Lakshmi in the lead roles while Rao Ramesh, Jagapathi Babu, Rajendra Prasad and Snigdha will play key roles. The movie is being bankrolled by People’s Media Factory, Suresh Productions and Guru Films. The movie is set to release on July 5.

One of the lead cast in the movie, Samantha said the year 2019 augured well for her with the recent movies Super Deluxe in Tamil and Majili in Telugu. “I was clear about my choices when I made a decision that I should either do good films or restrict myself indoors. That was how the offers knocked my door with Rangasthala and Mahanati. In a way, Oh! Baby fulfilled my dream to act in a full-fledged comedy flick before my retirement,” she said.

Suresh Babu Daggubati said he was happy to work with Nandini Reddy who is the first woman director under Suresh Productions banner. “Predominantly, we have a woman-dominant unit — production designer, executive producer and another producer Sunitha,” he said.