‘Oh Pitta Katha’ to tell a quirky story

Not many short stories have a lasting impact on audiences. Such tales are called ‘Pitta Kathalu’ in Telugu. And Bhavya Creations is making an attempt to project such a fine story on celluloid. The production house is known for bankrolling big budget movies. Now, it is producing a movie in a different genre — titled Oh Pitta Katha.

The first look poster was unveiled by director Trivikram Srinivas in the city. Newbie Chandu Muddu is being introduced as director with the movie. Speaking during the poster launch, Trivikram said, “I have a close connection with the movie. The story was very interesting when I first heard from the director Chandu.

When we sat discussing as to what title would suit for the story of this kid— Two to three titles came to my mind. One of them is Oh Pitta Katha (A bird’s tale). Immediately, I suggested it to the director to give the caption — ‘Its a long story’. The story is good with an apt title. I am confident that the movie will connect with the audiences,” said Trivikram Srinivas.

Producer Anand Prasad said he is happy to bankroll the project. “Our production house had made several big-budget movies like Balakrishna Starrer Paisa Vasool and later Gopichand’s movies Souryam, Loukyam and Soukhyam. Later, with a view to encouraging new talent, we did the film Neeku Naaku Dash Dash. Chandu’s story sounded exciting to me,” he added.