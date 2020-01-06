OHE tower car derails near Kazipet

By | Published: 5:01 pm

Warangal Urban: An OHE inspection car has got derailed at Waddepally tank in near Kazipet railway junction around 10.20 am here on Monday.

Due to this, schedule of the several trains has got disrupted. While Sampark Kranthi Express was stopped at Kazipet railway station, Telangana Express was halted Paindal station and Dhanapur Express at Station Ghanpur.

A railway official said that it was minor accident, the lines get restored within a short time.

