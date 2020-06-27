OIL back in black on lower taxes

By | Published: 8:28 pm

New Delhi: State-owned Oil India Ltd (OIL) has reported a net profit of Rs 925.64 crore for the March quarter as opposed to a loss last year as lower corporate tax offset a dip in oil and gas prices.

Net profit in January-March at Rs 925.64 crore compares with a loss of Rs 208.54 crore in the same period a year back, the company said in a statement. The company said it opted for the new concessional tax regime, paying an effective tax rate of 25.17 per cent in lieu of giving up exemptions. Current corporate tax rate is 35 per cent.

“This has resulted in reversal of deferred tax liability of Rs 821.01 crore during 2019-20,” the statement said. The lower tax rate offset drop in revenue from slump in oil and gas rates.

“Crude oil price realisation during Q4 (January-March) of FY20 and FY 2019-20 got adversely affected due to fall in international crude oil prices because of Covid-19 and collapse in understanding between OPEC and Russia on continued production cuts,” it said.

Average crude oil price realisation during January-March (Q4 FY 2019-20) was $52.18 per barrel, which was lower by 15.51 per cent as compared to a price realisation of $61.76 a barrel during Q4 FY2018-19.

Total revenue was up marginally to Rs 3,583.72 crore in Q4 from Rs 3,583.72 crore a year back. For the full 2019-20 fiscal, the company’s net profit was almost unchanged at Rs 2,584.06 crore on a revenue of Rs 13,648.71 crore.

Average crude oil price realisation was lower by 11.31 per cent to $60.75 per barrel in 2019-20, as compared to $68.50 during 2018-19. Average natural gas price realisation during 2019-20 improved to $3.46 per million British thermal unit as compared to USD 3.21 during the preceding fiscal.

OIL said crude oil production dipped 5.7 per cent to 3.134 million tonnes in FY20. However, production for Q4 was 1.48 per cent higher at 0.758 million tonnes as compared to 0.747 million tonnes in Q3 2019-20. Natural gas production during FY 2019-20 was marginally lower at 2,801 million standard cubic meters as compared to 2,865 mmscm during 2018-19.