Oil palm cultivation boon to Chennur farmers: Suman

Chennur (MANCHERIAL): Government Whip and Chennur MLA Balka Suman said making agriculture a profitable practice was dream of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao that could be realised only with farmers shifting to oil palm cultivation. He was addressing a gathering at an awareness programme held on oil palm orchards with 2,500 farmers in Chennur on Thursday.

He was accompanied by Telangana State Oil Cooperative Oilseeds Growers Federation chairman K Ramakrishna Reddy. Horticulture Department Commissioner L Venkataram Reddy, Peddapalli MP Dr B Venkatesh Netha, Mancherial MLA Diwakar Rao, MLC Puranam Satheesh Kumar, Libraries Corporation Chairman R Praveen and Collector Bharati Hollikeri and Ramagundam Commissioner of Police V Satyanarayana were also present.

Suman said that he had studied the sector for the last four months and Chennur Assembly Constituency was suitable for growing the oil palm trees. He predicted that the segment would stand in the top position in producing the oil seeds, considering its merits if ventured into the sector. Chennur has now sufficient irrigation facilities and the nature of the land is favourable for cultivating the trees, he opined.

Chennur to grow oil palm trees in 10,000 acres

The legislator requested public representatives to motivate farmers to take up the farming of oil palm trees and he sought the Department of Horticulture to provide drip irrigation facility to the growers. He said that he was planning to cultivate the trees in 10,000 acres in this initial year and exuded confidence the area of sowing would reach 50,000 acres over a period of time.

The government Whip told the farmers to shift to alternate crops, shunning conventional cotton and paddy crops. He stated that he would personally grow the oil palm trees and urged MP Venkatesh Netha, MLC Satheesh Kumar and others to try their hand at the cultivating the oil seeds. He wanted MLAs Diwakar Rao and Chinnaiah of Bellampally to promote the crop in their Assembly constituencies.

‘Will tour Khammam’

The MLA informed that he would soon take farmers and enthusiasts to Ashwaraopet and other parts of Khammam which is one of the largest producers of the seeds for creating awareness over the crop and prospects. He sought the agrarian community of Chennur to lead by example by entering into farming of the oil seeds and to grow financially.

Diwakar all praise for Suman

Diwakar Rao opined that the farmers were not showing interest in opting for alternate crops, which was important for protecting fertility of soil and for registering profits in farming. He noted that growers of oil seeds would record profits and play vital role in retaining the fertility of the soil by venturing into the new sector. He was all praise for Suman for hosting the programme.

Give priority to growers of Chennur: Chairman

Ramakrishna Reddy said that cultivation of oil palm trees would help farmers to register high profits and all one needs was land and irrigation facilities which were abundant in Mancherial and Kumram Bheem Asifabad districts. In particular, farmers of Chennur segment are fortunate to get water from Kaleshwaram project.

The chairman assured to give paramount importance to growers of this region in supplying saplings and to provide relevant amenities such as drip irrigation and transportation. He informed that saplings would be raised in a piece of lands to be transferred from SCCL and seed processing unit was going to be set up in Jaipur soon.

