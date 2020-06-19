Oil palm farmers will make huge profits: Suman

By | Published: 9:33 pm

Mancherial: Government Whip and Chennur MLA Balka Suman asserted that farmers could make huge profits by growing oil palm trees. He convened a review meeting with officials of horticulture, agriculture and other departments over cultivation of the trees in Chennur on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Suman said that the government was extending all support to growers of oil palm trees, besides supplying subsidized seeds of the trees and buying the produce. He added that Khammam district was making rapid strides in cultivation of the trees. He instructed officials to motivate farmers of the district in raising the trees from this agriculture season itself.

The legislator stated that steps were being taken to grow the trees in 10,000 acres in Chennur Assembly Constituency in Vaanakalam. He stated that awareness was already created among the farmers over the cultivation of oil palm trees. He informed that he was growing the oil palm trees in his 30 acre agriculture field in order to set an example to the agrarian community of the district.

The Government Whip requested the horticulture department to provide drip irrigation facility to the growers. He opined that the soil of Chennur and many Assembly constituencies of North Telangana were suitable for raising the trees. He added few legislators expressed interest to venture into production of the oil seeds. He added that farmers need to shift to alternate crops from conventional cotton and paddy crops.

Suman, later, inspected a piece of land for constructing a graveyard on Godavari road on the outskirts of Chennur town. He told the officials of the municipality to commence the works of the facility at the earliest. He stated that Chennur would be beautified soon. He added that Pedda Cheruvu was being converted into a mini-tank bund for providing recreation to the residents.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .