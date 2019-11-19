Oil palm farming set to regain glory in Palamuru region

By | Published: 12:43 am

Jogulamba Gadwal: In a historic move which has the potential to change the agricultural landscape of Palamuru region, Beechupally Oil Mill which was shut down in 2003, was reopened by Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy, as he planted oil palm saplings at the oil mill’s premises on Monday, paving the way for farmers in the region to reap high profits by growing oil palms in their agricultural lands as an inter-crop from now on.

After the formation of Oilseeds Cooperatives Societies in 1980 through Agriculture and Cooperatives Department, it was decided that to make farmers producing oilseeds self-sufficient and to prevent the entry of middlemen in the marketing chain, oil mill was to be established in the region.

With support from National Dairy Development Corporation, an oil mill with a capacity of 200 tonnes, solvent oil mill with a capacity of 100 tonnes and a refinery plant with 100 tonnes capacity were established in Beechupally in 1990. However, due to various factors, the oil mill had run into losses and had to close the production unit in 2003.

TRS party had then agitated against the erstwhile rulers of AP against the closure of the plant, in support of workers and farmers of Palamuru region. This agitation was spearheaded by none other than the present Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy back then.

After the formation of Telangana, several negotiations took place between the State government and National Dairy Development Corporation. Finally, a one-time settlement was reached between the two parties, with the State government agreeing to pay Rs 8.44 crore out of the total Rs 26.03 crore bad debt of the Corporation, so that the oil mill could be acquired by Telangana State Oil Federation. As per the agreement, Rs 4.22 crore was paid by the state government to the Dairy Development Corporation, enabling the change of ownership of the plant.

In the near future, this oil mill would be transformed into oil palm crushing unit, to create a new market for the region’s farmers, so that they could reap rich yields by supplying their produce to the unit directly.

Oil palm farming

It has been ascertained by Central Oil Palm Research Institute that 206 mandals across Telangana were suitable for growing oil palms. In Khammam and Kothagudem, farmers have been growing oil palms in large extent of lands.

Minister Niranjan Reddy is himself planning to take around 1,000 farmers from the region who are interested in oil palm farming to Sathupally, Aswaraopet, Apparaopet and other areas in West Godavari district where the plantation is done on a large-scale, so that they can get a good idea about oil palm farming.

In Palamuru region, Athmakur, alampur, Gadwal, Kollapur, Nagarkurnool and Wanaparthy have been identified as most suitable for growing oil palms. The State government is contemplating giving Rs 20,000 as subsidy per hectare for oil palm saplings and fertilizers, to encourage farmers to go for growing oil palms as an inter-crop (for four years). Oil palms yield oil starting from four years, till thirty years, around the year and steps are being taken to take the farmers’ produce directly to the oil mill which will now be owned by Telangana State Oil Federation, which would deposit the money directly into the farmers’ bank account, eliminating the intervention of middlemen in the process. It is estimated that after deducting input, labour and other costs, a farmer can get anywhere between Rs 75,000-80,000 per acre by growing oil palms.

By successfully negotiating with National Dairy Development Corporation to acquire the defunct Beechupally oil mill, Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy, Telangana State Oil Federation Chairman Kancharla Ramakrishna Reddy, Managing Director Niramala and General Manager Sudhakar Reddy have written a new chapter in the history of farming in Palamuru region, as the new oil palm crushing unit braces itself for development in phases, benefiting the farmers of the region.

