Oil palm industry has enormous potential, says Sanjay Goenka

By | Published: 11:49 pm

Born in 1967, Sanjay Goenka, who holds a BE (Mechanical) degree from Osmania University, owns and manages one of the biggest and most innovative strands of business spread across India and overseas. He specialises in project management and execution in oil palm plantation, processing and renewable energy space. Following are the excerpts from an interview with Telangana Today.

Q. What is the present state of oil palm industry in the country, and how the future looks like?

At a per capita consumption of 18 kg of edible oil per annum and India producing only 40 percent of the edible oil requirement in the country, it imports the balance. Of the imports 70 per cent is palm oil. India is losing a foreign exchange per annum of Rs 70,000 crore by way of import of palm oil alone. India at present has 250 lakh hectares under edible oil seeds, producing 100 lakh tons of edible oil. Even if we assume 50 per cent of the 250 lakh hectares converting to oil palm cultivation, India could be producing 7 times of the oil being produced right now.

The potential is enormous because of oil palm’s high productivity compared to any oil such as rice bran, coconut, sunflower or soy bean as they can yield a maximum of 500 kg of oil per hectare. In the same hectare oil palm will give you 4,000 kg of oil. So taking up to oil palm can only lead us to self-sufficiency in edible oils. That is why the present government is encouraging oil palm across the country.

Q. What are other factors that make palm oil suitable for India?

One is productivity, if the country wants to carry on producing oil from other sources, it would need lakhs of hectares of land to reach self-sufficiency. Because of its high productivity, palm oil is cheap. It gives eight times more yield than any other edible oil crop. As it is cheap, it can cater to any strata of the society. Our per capita consumption is only 18 kg, while the world average is around 27-30 kg which means we are way below the world average.

If we split the per capita 18 kg between rural and urban areas, consumption in rural areas is low. The consumption of oil will increase in villages if the oil prices are low and supply is more. This will increase per capita consumption. Similarly a human body requires certain quantity of edible oil, less or more is not desirable. Palm oil is a big substitute by way of availability and in terms of price.

Q. If oil palm is good in productivity and price why is India still importing it?

Oil palm is grown as a rain fed crop across the world. It does not need too much of water but it needs regular watering. It would not do good in long spells of dry period. But in India the rain fall is only limited to three to four months. As a result India never thought about growing oil palm. Two decades ago the government of India decided to take up oil palm under irrigated conditions. As an experiment the government grew oil palm in about 1,000 hectares in few States. After achieving reasonable results the government decided to scale up and make a business proposal out of it.

We have been growing oil palm under harsh conditions which is not good for palm. Even under these conditions India achieved good yields in the plantations and also in the oil factories at par with acceptable international standards. We are now in the stage of take-off as other countries are following our experience.

Q. Is India’s oil palm processing industry farmer friendly?

One of the areas of concern is its long gestation period. From zero to three years the farmers do not get any produce, but from the fourth year they start getting the produce. So to ensure that farmers get regular income we allow intercrop in the first three years so farmers get some respite. The companies that invest get returns from 8-10 years or so. One year goes in creating infrastructure, as we need to get the seed sprout then take up sowing. It takes one year for the seed sprout to grow into a sapling. Third year the saplings are given to farmers to plant.

From forth year after planting, the farmers start harvesting the produce. The produce increases with every passing year. Farmer gets peak yield only in the eighth year. That means that the company starts getting full amount of produce in the tenth year of investing in the venture. The factory has to run despite of low productivity in the initial years. This is the only barrier of entry.

Q What are the inter crops suitable to go with oil palm?

We promote inter crop for first three years, they can grow anything that doesn’t damage the growth of the oil palm tree. We want farmers to create a small basin and grow any plants. Farmers are allowed to take the entire yield of the inter crop. Subsequently after fourth year when the plant reaches maturity till seventh year we discourage inter crop. They can take up intercrop later on. One such inter crop that we recommend is cocoa as it is not a competitor to the oil palm.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .