Oil pilferage will be tackled, says DGP Mahender Reddy

By | Published: 12:43 am

Hyderabad: Director-General of Police (DGP) M Mahendar Reddy said a proactive approach would be in place to tackle complaints of oil pilferage and to share information for acting on complaints.

“The move is aimed to have pilferage-free transportation and 100 per cent incident-free operations by oil sector companies in the State,” he said during the second meeting of the On-Shore Security Coordination Committee (OSCC) at the police headquarters here on Thursday.

The State government has constituted the committee with the DGP as Chairman. The other members of the panel were drawn from the police, civil administration and representatives of various oil companies in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Central government to ensure the security of oil and gas installations in the State. GAIL Advisor (Security) Pramod Kumar is the convenor of the committee.

Following a request from oil companies for an exclusive liaison officer from the police department to monitor issues at Cherlapally, the DGP nominated the Malkajgiri DCP to coordinate and if required, Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat to intervene.

Reddy assured the committee members that all officers including the Station House Officer (SHO) would be sensitized and a proactive approach will be in place to tackle complaints of oil pilferage and share information for acting on complaints.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter