Published: 11:56 pm

The shifting geopolitical dynamics in the global oil market could mean a windfall for India, which is heavily dependent on imports. The ongoing price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia, the leading oil producers, has triggered bloodbath in the market as the crude oil price fell by over 31%, registering its single largest fall since the 1990 Gulf War. The crash in international crude oil price will help India, which imports over 84% of its oil needs, and can give its faltering economy some breathing space. According to the oil ministry’s petroleum planning and analysis cell, India is likely to pay $105.58 billion on import of 225 million tonnes of crude oil in fiscal 2019-20, which ends this month. Last year, the outgo was $111.9 billion for 226.5 million tonnes of oil. If the prices continue to remain low, India may see its overall import bill come down. For each drop of a dollar in crude prices, India’s import bill comes down by nearly Rs 3,000 crore. Lower oil prices will help the economy from its 11-year low growth rate by way of reducing input cost for several sectors. Historically, the state of the Indian economy has been greatly influenced by oil prices. The 1991 balance of payments crisis, which eventually prompted the government to initiate economic liberalisation, can be attributed to the growing oil import bill starting the mid-1980s. Following the Gulf War, oil prices skyrocketed, thereby increasing India’s current account deficit.

However, the ongoing price war can be a temporary phase. Since the international prices will eventually stabilise at a higher level, India must stay on course as far as promoting renewable energy is concerned and must look beyond the volatile global oil market. Moreover, a weaker rupee means paying more for buying the same amount of commodity from overseas. The flip side of the lower oil prices is that they become more competitive when compared with renewable energy and could delay switch to cleaner fuels in the fight against climate change. The fall in oil prices comes at a time when the global economy is already reeling under the impact of coronavirus, which has dented demand across sectors and economies. The price war was initiated by Saudi Arabia after it failed to convince the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) allies and Russia to make a substantial cut in oil production and support prices in the face of the spread of coronavirus, which has adversely affected the oil demand. Raising its production and cutting prices at the same time was a tactical move by Riyadh to regain its dominant position in the oil market. This aggressive tactic has left stock markets across the world in a spin.

