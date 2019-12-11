Oils that make winter skin glow

By | Published: 7:42 pm

Winter is a wonderful time of year, full of holiday gatherings, crackling fires and crisp air. The winter breeze may feel good but cold weather conditions make your body vulnerable to a number of diseases, viruses and bacteria, as well as a variety of skin and hair problems as well. Cold winds leads to dry, dull skin, an itchy scalp, chapped lips and cracked feet and hands.

Oils have been used since the ancient times for beauty care. The Ayurvedic system contains thousands of prescriptions using oil. Here are some natural oils that will keep your hair and skin in the pink of their health even in winter. Here we are referring to pressed oils, like olive oil, sesame seed oil, mustard oil, coconut oil, almond oil, sunflower oil, castor oil, etc. They have been commonly used to nourish the skin and hair.

Sesame Seed oil

According to Ayurveda, sesame seed oil is said to be good during winters. It is light, free of odor and is easily absorbed by the skin. It is rich in nutrients and has healing properties too. Research has revealed that sesame seed actually has natural sunscreen properties of SPF 6.

Olive oil

Olive oil contains many vitamins and minerals, is all around natural moisturiser and recommended by dermatologist for dehydrated skin particularly in winters. Massage oil on partially damp skin to keep flakiness at bay. Add some lemon juice to the oil to get rid of itchy skin in extremely dry conditions. It is also an antioxidant, helps to prevent oxidation or free radical damage and degeneration, caused by exposure to the sun.

Almond oil

Almond oil is particularly beneficial for very dry skin and helps to relieve itching, soreness and dryness during winters. It is reported to be soothing, healing, lubricating, softening, revitalising and nourishing. Almond oil contains fatty acids which help your skin retain moisture and can heal chapped and irritated skin during winters. It can be added to face packs for dry skin.

Coconut oil

Coconut oil, bodyfriendly foodstuff that is heart-healthy, great for oral health, and other health benefits is probably the most popular oil for the hair in India. It is said to strengthen the hair and make it thick and shiny. The application of oil with a light massage helps to stimulate blood circulation to the follicles and also softens hair texture. The hair should not be rubbed vigorously.

Castor oil

Castor oil is used mainly for hair conditions such as dry, brittle and damaged hair. It is thick and sticky oil, so after application of the oil, shampoo the hair and rinse well with water, so that oily residues do not remain on the scalp. In cases of excessive dryness, mix one part of castor oil with two parts coconut oil.