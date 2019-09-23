Ola to hire freshers from B-schools, colleges   

By | Published: 12:46 am 5:49 pm

New Delhi: Ride-hailing platform Ola said it plans to hire over 100 freshers from top engineering colleges and B-schools for roles ranging from product developers and research engineers to business analysts over the next 6-12 months.

Ola is targeting premium business schools and institutes across the country, including IIMs (Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Calcutta and Lucknow) as well as institutes like XLRI, ISB, NIT, BITS Pilani and IITs (Delhi, Madras, Roorkee and Guwahati) amongst others as part of its campus placement programme – Campus Connect, Ola said in a statement.

“The company will be hiring more than 100 software developers, research engineers, business analysts, product developers, management graduates, program managers to its team over the next 6 to 12 months,” it added.

Ola’s current workforce is estimated to be at over 7,000 employees across areas like mobility, financial services, food and fleet management.

The Bengaluru-based company also runs a specialised campus induction programme called ‘Elevate’. It is a 12-month immersive program to help campus hires make a smooth transition from academics to the workforce, it said.

They interact with leadership from various business verticals, spend time on-boarding driver-partners, and at call centres, dark kitchens as well as Ola kiosks at mass transit hubs.

The goal is to impart hands-on experience and deeper insight into various business verticals, procedures and objectives, the statement said.

“Hired earlier this year, more than 60 new hires are currently undergoing the 12-month training at Ola as a part of the ongoing edition of Elevate,” it added.

Srinivas Chunduru, group chief human resources officer at Ola said that the company is going through an exponential growth phase.

“We are expanding our services globally, penetrating deeper within India with new product innovations, adding more verticals to our business; all of this opens up endless learning and growth opportunities for our people,” he added.