Ola, ICICI Bank join hands for range of offers

By | Business Bureau | Published: 6:50 pm

Hyderabad: Mobility platform Ola and ICICI Bank have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to bring forth a range of integrated offers to their customers and driver-partners.

Through this alliance, the companies will bring to the fore four different services that include Ola booking facility on ICICI Bank’s mobile banking platform, access to instant small ticket digital credit, enable digital payments to driver partners and co-branded credit card.

As part of the digital credit facility, Ola customers can get it instantaneously from ICICI Bank and it will be completely digital without any paperwork. For the driver partners, they can get their daily earnings directly into their pay direct card accounts. Additionally, driver partners can also swipe this card at merchant outlets for their purchases.

Bhavish Aggarwal, co-founder and CEO, Ola, said, “This alliance will provide increased convenience to customers on both the platforms, as well as hundreds of thousands of driver partners. From API integration, to launching new products and solutions tailored to suit our common pool of millions of customers, the two brands will capitalise on each other’s strengths to deliver superior experience and enable smart, sustainable and inclusive mobility for India.”

Anup Bagchi, executive director, ICICI Bank said, “We are delighted to partner with Ola to introduce a range of new integrated offerings that will deliver unparalleled convenience for customers as well as Ola’s driver partners.”