Old age home caretaker held in Hyderabad for theft

By | Published: 10:26 pm

Hyderabad: The Vanasthalipuram police arrested a caretaker who stole valuables from elderly persons and old age homes on Thursday, and recovered cash, gold and valuables worth Rs 3 lakh from him.

According to the police, K Yuvaraju alias Yuvi alias Raju (21), a native of Khammam district, is a graduate who came to Hyderabad last year. He initially waited tables at hotels and restaurants and later took up the job of a caretaker for elderly persons in their houses after coming across an advertisement in a vernacular newspaper. “He joined as a caretaker and stole valuables. He committed two offences in Vanasthalipuram and one in Neredmet,” the police said.

Yuvaraju pledged the gold ornaments in finance institutions and with pawn brokers for money. He was produced before court and remanded in judicial custody.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter