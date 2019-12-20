Old man dies of bee stings in Nirmal

By | Published: 12:55 am

Nirmal: An 86-year-old man died after he was stung by honeybees at Thanur mandal centre on Thursday. A source said Harkekar Pothanna, a farmer, sustained serious injuries when he was attacked by the bees when he had burnt scrap in his farm located in his backyard on Wednesday.

He was shifted to Bhainsa government hospital where he succumbed to wounds on Thursday at 6 am. The bees were disturbed when the smoke emanated from the burning of the scrap, said the source. The farmer is survived by six sons.

