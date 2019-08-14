Old murder mystery solved; 2 held in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:35 am

Hyderabad: Ten years after an unidentified body, with its face smashed and burnt beyond recognition, was found in an isolated place in Rallaguda village beyond the Outer Ring Road near Shamshabad, the police finally identified the body and nabbed the killers as well.

According to the police, the body was of Shaik Basha, 25, a native of Kadapa who was living in Parsigutta here. Earlier a tea vendor in Parsigutta, Basha had later become a burglar, breaking into houses in Chilkalguda, Chikkadpally, Narsingi, Balanagar and Rajendranagar.

The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force (South) and the RGIA police, who cracked the case, said on Wednesday that Basha was killed on May 9, 2009 in Rallaguda. However, at that time, neither was his body identified nor the killers known.

Based on tipoff, the Task Force (South) team nabbed Allam Suresh and Mohd Waseem, both of whom were involved in several murder and burglary cases.

According to Additional DCP (Task Force) S Chaitanya Kumar, during interrogation, Suresh and Waseem admitted to killing Basha at the instance of Palnati Srinivas, who is now absconding.

Srinivas and Basha used to share stolen goods and after a dispute arose between them, Srinivas paid Rs 2 lakh each to Waseem and Suresh to kill Basha. In May 2009, the two got Basha drunk in a bar at Aramgarh and later took to an isolated spot in Rallaguda, where they first strangled him to death, and as per directions of Srinivas, smashed his face with boulders and burnt it as well to avoid recognition.

The two were produced before court while efforts are onto nab Srinivas.

