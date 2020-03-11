‘Oldest’ music fest to celebrate Hindustani classical heritage

By | Published: 7:46 pm

New Delhi: Padma Shri awardees Sarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan, Hindustani vocalists Rashid Khan and Ulhas Kashalkar will perform along with young artistes at the 73rd edition of Shriram Shankarlal Music festival here.

Touted to be the ‘oldest music festival’ in India, the event will open at the Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra (SBKK) lawns on Thursday with Dhrupad by Prashant and Nishant Mallick, vocals by Manjiri Asanare Kelkar and sitar by Niladri Kumar.

Over the course of four days, the festival will see performances by vocalists Bhuvanesh Komkali, Subhra Guha, Ulhas Kashalkar and Rashi Khan; santoor player Rahul Sharma; flautist Rakesh Chaurasia; and sarod player Amjad Ali Khan.

“It is a very historical and the oldest festival of music in Delhi. As a young musician, I remember performing many times here. It gives lots of opportunity to the people of Delhi to come and attend the free concert. I am looking forward to perform after a long time. I hope the people of Delhi will be there to share our humble presentation,” Amjad Ali Khan said.

The festival will end on March 15.