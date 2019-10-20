Olive Oil: the grooming secret

By | Published: 3:36 pm

The ancient Greeks named it ‘liquid gold’, and there is a reason why olive oil is a superfood that revolutionises your wellness and beauty regimen, just as it satisfies your gut. Olive oil brands Gaia and Del Monte pitch in the alternative uses of extra virgin olive oil, apart from cooking:

Use it for body massage

Warm up a small bowl of olive oil to a temperature your skin can comfortably endure. You can also add a few herbs and essential oils like lavender to it and massage your body with it. It will not only invigorate the muscles, but also facilitate lymph drainage, which can improve the immune system. It helps the body get rid of toxins and energises it by increasing circulation.

Remove eye makeup

You don’t need to invest in an expensive makeup remover anymore to wipe off that smudge-proof liner or Kajal. Wipe your lashes and remove your makeup with an olive oil-soaked cotton ball. Olive oil is also known to stimulate eyelash growth, making it a win-win situation for you.

Improve nail health

Your nails need as much attention as your skin. After all, beautiful nails can give your appearance a well-groomed effect. Dip a cotton ball in olive oil and dab it on your nails every night before going to sleep. The vitamin E in olive oil can soften the nail cuticles and bring your dry brittle nails back to life.