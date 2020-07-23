OLX becomes fraudsters’ hotspot, says police

By | Published: 12:07 am 11:25 pm

Hyderabad: Buying and selling near you isn’t turning out that great an experience for many in Hyderabad, with fraudsters exploiting the popularity of e-commerce portal OLX to the hilt. The number of people being duped by conmen targeting the portal has risen to such a level that the City Police has been prompted to issue an advisory asking people to be cautious while buying or selling on the portal.

According to the police, the conmen are cashing upon the trust of the people on the portal and are baiting the gullible public by offering vehicles and electronic gadgets at throwaway prices. On an average, 10 complaints of being cheated on OLX are being registered at the Cybercrime police stations in the city every week, officials said.

“Cyber fraudsters are adopting modern techniques to cheat innocent people and the OLX platform is being one of these methods to dupe unsuspecting people,” said Ch Y Srinivas Kumar, ACP, Cybercrime (Cyberabad).

“The reason is that people believe that buying and selling things on OLX is very easy and that everyone on the platform are trustworthy. Fraudsters are using this trust to cheat innocent people to the tune of several lakhs,” the ACP said.

The most common modus operandi of the farudsters is posting fake advertisements on the website on the sale of four wheelers, mobile phones and laptops.

“They will not have anything to sell with them but they will put up an advertisement by creating an account. When a buyer evinces interest in the product, they pretend to carry out the transaction and dupe the buyer after collecting money through online mode,” said KVM Prasad, ACP, Cybercrime (Hyderabad).

“There have been quite a few instances where the conmen show identity cards of Defence personnel, claiming that they are working in frontline base camps in order to convince the victim,” he said.

The Telangana State Police has already made a request with the Department of Telecommunication for getting OLX to implement certain guidelines issued by the DoT to prevent frauds.

