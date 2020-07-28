Olympian Syed Hakim recovered from Covid, discharged

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 10:10 pm

Hyderabad: Olympian footballer SS Hakim, who had tested Covid-19 positive recently, was discharged from a hotel on Tuesday.

According to Hakim, the doctors, however, advised him to stay indoors for the next 21 days as a precautionary measure.

“The doctors were very happy with my progress after I tested negative,’’ he said. Hakim had tested Covid-19 positive on July 14 and was quarantined in a city hotel.

