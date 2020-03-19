Olympic-bound shuttlers hit roadblock

By | Published: 12:15 am 9:27 pm

Hyderabad: The Tokyo-bound badminton players have hit a roadblock in their preparation for the Olympics that is scheduled for July 24 to August 9 as the coronavirus has forced the closure of the SAI-Gopichand Academy in Gachibowli. The decision to shut the academy was made after the State government announcement of banning of all public gatherings, including sports events and training camps, till March 31. As a result, Rio Olympics silver medallist PV Sindhu, along with B Sai Praneeth and the doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, had been forced to miss valuable practice sessions in the last few days.

Although the Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju had tweeted that the preparations camp will continue even as other national camps have been stopped, the Olympic badminton camp has come to a grinding halt because of the closure of the academy. Chief National coach Pullela Gopichand said he was helpless as they have to follow the government’s instructions. “We can’t take risks and we have to follow the instructions from the government which is good for the society. I agree it has hit the preparations of the Tokyo-bound players but we can’t help it,’’ he said.

The Tokyo Olympics is itself clouded in uncertainty because of the Covid-19. “There is no clear picture. We are not sure whether it will be held or not or be postponed,’’ said Sindhu.

Ever since the academy got closed, Sindhu is doing a lot of road training. “I have to find ways to keep myself fit. I do a lot of road running. I’m not thinking of Olympics too much now. It is a very difficult phase. We are all helpless. We all have to be very careful in this hour of crisis. We have to be ready for the challenge,’’ the 24-year-old shuttler said.

Sindhu has not practised at the academy ever since her return from All England Championship on Sunday last. “I’m at home only.’’

Sai Praneeth said he is doing light training at home. “I had not practised or done intensive fitness training session ever since the academy was closed. With gyms also shut, there is not much of training sessions,’’ he said.

Satwiksairaj, who returned to his home town Amalapuram in Andhra Pradesh, has however able to practise in courts there. “Luckily, I’m doing my work outs here. I’m playing some practice matches too.’’

The doubles specialist said he is following the schedule. Apart from the virus issue, he said they are going to miss the Indonesian coach Flandy Limpele, who quit two weeks ago as double coach. ”On that count our preparations will be hit badly. Both Chirag and I benefited a lot from his training. His sudden departure surprised us. It is a setback of sorts and now this closure of Academy has upset our plans. We have to be mentally strong,’’ he added.

Chirag, meanwhile, left for Mumbai. He managed some fitness programme on his return but with closure of stadiums and gyms it has left him do some training sessions at home. “After I flew back to Mumbai, I trained in Malad. With the closure of all stadiums and clubs since Tuesday, it has hampered my training badly. It is same to all the players around the world. Right now, we are keeping our fingers crossed. We have to take these setbacks in our strides.’’

To compound their woes, this year, according to Chirag, they have missed good number of tournaments because of Satwik’s ankle injury. “There is lack of match practice. We played in only two tournaments this year so far and now with this virus, there is hardly any match practice. We have to keep calm and work our strategies accordingly.’’

