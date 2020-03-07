Olympic qualification gets tougher for Saina, Srikanth

By | Published: 12:01 am 11:19 pm

Hyderabad: London Olympics bronze medallist Saina Nehwal and former World No.1 Kidambi Srikanth are racing against time to make the cut for the July Tokyo Olympics.

With only top 16 in the world being assured of a place in Olympics, PV Sindhu (in women’s category), B Sai Praneeth (in men’s category) and the men’s doubles doe of Satwiksairaj Ranki Reddy and Chirag Shetty, are more or less guaranteed berths for the quadrangular event.

But the journey gets tougher for the other top players along with Sourabh Verma and Parupalli Kashyap. Sindhu is placed at the seventh in the race to Tokyo Games with 67,754 ranking points while Sai Praneeth is at 11th with 51,277 ranking points. However, Saina (22), Srikanth (21), Sourabh Verma (23), Kashyap (24), Sameer Verma (30) are on the edge.

These shuttlers were supposed to play in at least seven tournaments lined up from next week’s All England to Singapore Open till the cut off time that ends on April 28. However, with the outbreak of novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the schedule has gone for a toss. China Masters, Vietnam International Challenge, German Open and Polish Open have already been postponed, putting the Indian shuttlers’ chances at risk.

There were also doubts over All England Open, which is scheduled to be held from March 11, but in a major relief the organisers have announced that the tournament will go on as scheduled. The prestigious tournament offers 12,000 ranking points for the winners, providing a lifeline for the shuttlers. But Indian shuttlers HS Prannoy, Sameer, Sourabh and doubles pair of Satwik-Chirag decided to skip the event. The move ends Prannoy’s chances of an Olympic berth while Sourabh and Sameer’s chances slimmed down tremendously.

Saina and Kashyap took to twitter to voice their concerns and requested BWF to extend the qualification deadline that gives them time to earn valuable rankings points. However, BWF firm on not extending the deadline, their fate is now hangs in balance.

National chief badminton coach Pullela Gopichand hoped that they will make the cut. “There are still a few tournaments till end of the qualification cut-off date and hopefully we will have as many tournaments as possible without cancellation that would give our shuttlers a good chance,” he said.

Speaking about the chances of Saina and Srikanth in particular, Gopi agreed that time is running out for them. “I think it is going to be a touch-and-go issue. I think what they need is two good performances which they are very capable of doing it. But with competitions getting tight and tournaments getting cancelled it is going to be a challenging one.”

He also felt that the BWF can extend the deadline given that a few tournaments have been cancelled or postponed. “It will be great if BWF does that and gives an opportunity for the players to participate in the tournaments which have been cancelled or postponed by giving them extra tournaments. But BWF having clarified that it is not inclined to do that, I am not sure how best the BWF can help. But if it able to do it, it would be nice.”

