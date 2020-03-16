Om Namaste bolo…

By | Published: 9:43 pm

It’s a given that India has inspired the West in many ways; we have given them turmeric, yoga, curry, and now even Namaste. The pandemic Coronavirus which has led to widespread panic across the globe has made people take up extraordinary measures to go about their work.

We have seen them all, from the photo of the Lyft cab driver who insulated himself by creating a plastic compartment, a man in Italy who wore a round disc around his waist for a visit to the supermarket and even supermodel Naomi Campbell who suited up in a full-fledged Hazmat suit complete with a mask to the airport.

For public figures, the virus has created a great conundrum. As Heads of State, they meet a high volume of people in the course of their work every day, and social distance is a luxury they can’t afford. So, what’s a President or Prime Minister to do? Do ‘Namaste’.

The Indian form of greeting is meant to honour and express politeness, hospitality and gratitude to the other person. Having Sanskrit origins, it is the combination of two words, ‘namas’ and ‘te’; ‘namas’ stands for ‘adorations’ and ‘obeisance’ and ‘te’ means ‘to you’.

So, it literally means ‘I bow to you’. The age-old greeting is now coming in handy for many people whose work involves meeting a lot of people from different countries. Donald Trump who visited India recently has adopted the Namaste and greeted Irish PM Leo Varadkar with his hands folded in front of him.

French President Emmanuel Macron adopted the Namaste while greeting Spain’s King Felipe and Queen Letizia, and the latest to join the bandwagon is Prince Charles whose video has gone viral where he first goes for a handshake and catches himself midway before quickly switching to a Namaste.

Once considered old-fashioned, and only used during festivals or when wearing ethnic clothes in India, it has become ‘fashionable’ among world leaders and celebrities to greet people this way now. There is an old video that resurfaced now and is going viral — of a Pastor named Eddie Smith who explains the meaning of Namaste during a sermon in a US church and tells the congregation why they should adopt the greeting. Just goes to show India got it right all along, eh.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter