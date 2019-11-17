‘OMG OMG’ duo Bhargav, Nithya making it big on internet

By | Published: 12:40 am 11:37 pm

TikTok has made many people overnight stars and pushed numerous ordinary faces into limelight. And now the fresh duo on the list is Bhargav Chippada (22) and Nithyasree (13). Leveraging the video-sharing platform to the max, the duo has shot to international fame in no time, thanks to the one-liner “Oh! My god Oh! My god”. Making hilarious use of this phrase in nearly all their videos, the duo is going places.

The mastermind behind the videos is Bhargav aka Funbucket Bhargav. He used to be with popular YouTube channel Fun Bucket and the name has stuck since.

The duo’s videos on YouTube and TikTok have over a million views. Surprisingly, half-a-million of their followers are from outside India. Several foreigners even made a spoof of one of their videos and shared it on TikTok.

Bhargav, who discontinued his studies after class X, came to Hyderabad in 2012 with a hope to get into the film industry. “I worked in a director’s office as an office boy for almost six months. Later, I returned to my native place, Kothavalasa in Vizianagaram, and shot a short film titled Cinemaloki Daredi and it was well-received by the audience. That’s when I received first offer from Fun Bucket channel,” says Bhargav.

He started making videos a year ago on Dubsmash, “just out of curiosity”. But, it made no sense to him to just mouth the dialogues. In 2018, TikTok organised a challenge all over India giving a chance to content creators to showcase their talent in their language, and Bhargav won in the Telugu language category. Since then, the youngster didn’t look back and started coming up with more creative concepts. His first video, which became popular, was over April Fool’s Day.

Bhargav met Nithya when he was searching for a female role in his videos. However, Nithya was already a familiar face to Telugu audience, as she made her debut in the film C/o Kancharapalem in 2018.

“I acted in C/o Kancharapalem film when I was in sixth class. That was my first offer. Later, I met Bhargav through a common friend. I never expected that a single phrase “Oh! My god Oh! My god” will bring tremendous fame for me. I’m beyond happy,” says Nithya, whose mother is also seen in some of their videos.

Bhargav is thoroughly enjoying the stardom. “I come from a middle-class family. I want to learn English so that I can overcome the language barrier and reach a wider audience,” he signs off.

