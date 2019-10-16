Omkar’s dream of seeing Ashwin as hero realised now

By | Published: 9:39 pm

Complete faith in the audience is what made his life, says director Omkar. “It’s this belief in audience that spurred me into doing what I am doing,” said the director as his movie Raju Gari Gadhi 3 is set to hit the screens. “My dream is to see Ashwin as a hero and that dream is being realised through Raju Gari Gadhi 3,” he said, adding, “I request the audience to bless Ashwin the way they blessed me.”

Omkar, who has been regularly wearing white dress ever since his father died last year, said, “I will change my attire after Ashwin hits the bull’s eye.”

Omkar thanked senior director of photography Chota K Naidu for the cooperation extended and pointed out that Naidu did not ask for his remuneration till date. “Being such a competent technician with great achievements, he dealt the project like an elder brother.

His help all through is something that cannot be expressed in just a few words,” he said.Naidu said he trusted Omkar with the project and Ashwin’s merits came as a revelation once the shooting commenced. “Ashwin will certainly prove to be the most sought-after hero in coming days,” he said.

As he awaits the release of Raju Gari Gadhi 3, actor Ashwin said his hard work of many years is going to come up before the audience and expressed confidence that they will appreciate and encourage him. Actor Avika Gor expressed her joy at working with a wonderful team that put together the movie.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter