On 30th B’day, Aditya Thackeray helps save 6-day old infant

By | Published: 1:07 pm

Mumbai: In a warm gesture on his 30th birthday on Saturday, Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aditya Thackeray helped save the life of a 6-day old infant suffering from major heart problems, Yuva Sena sources said.

A Navi Mumbai man, Abdul Ansari, working as a painter, was running helter-skelter after his newborn son was detected with three blockages and a hole in the heart, necessitating immediate surgical intervention.

The child, Aarzoo, was born at a civic hospital in Airoli and later shifted to the Mangal Prabhu Hospital in Nerul after doctors advised emergency surgery to save him.

However, as his condition kept worsening, Ansari rushed him to the private Fortis Hospital in Mulund, north-east Mumbai, but could ill-afford the high treatment cost – estimated at over Rs 2 lakhs – as little Aarzoo battled for life.

He sent out desperate pleas for help to friends and acquaintances which also flashed on social media and finally reached Yuva Sena activists Rahul Kanal and Hussain Shah.

They responded to the SOS and managed to convey it to Yuva Sena President and Thackeray who readily agreed to help save the infant’s life.

Son of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray immediately sent a contribution of Rs 100,000 to Ansari and has also promised to take care of Aarzoo’s future medicare expenses.

“The distraught parents of the infant were in tears and profusely thanked Aditya-ji for his timely help. The surgical procedures are currently on,” said a party source.

It may be recalled that on Friday, Aditya Thackeray had announced that he would not celebrate his birthday on account of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

His uncle, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena President Raj Thackeray also declared he would forego his birthday tomorrow (June 14) and urged his followers to concentrate on help the people.