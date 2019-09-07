On a culinary journey

By | Published: 5:59 pm

A Kashmiri Food Festival organised by Westin College of Hotel Management, saw its students coming up with a rich and distinct cuisine from Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, and flooring senior hospitality professionals from leading star hotels.

From traditional Kahwa to the sizzling Lahabi Kebabs and Nadur Churma which were prepared live, the gastronomic journey was mesmerising. The other delicacies included Tabak Mass, Goshtaba, Lyodur Tschaman, Muji Gaad, Rogan Josh, Gogji Rajma and Kulith ki Dal.

Also spread out were breads such as Girda, Sheermal and other delights to tickle the taste buds. The students also added up some sweet endings to the lavish main course served with Kesar Phirni and Shufta as desserts.

Shikha Deshpande and Madhu from Mercure and Ibis Hyderabad, Asmita Deshpande from Park Hyatt Hyderabad, Manikanta Vemulapalli, Hyatt Hyderabad Gachibowli and Mamtha Singh from Lemon Tree Premier Hotel attended the food festival.

SB Vikram, director, Westin College of Hotel Management, said the festival was organised with a motive to give practical experience to the budding chefs and service personnel, which will help them in developing their skills and talent.

Post event, 18 meritorious final-year and immediate passed out students who successfully received their international placements were presented offer letters, visas and flight tickets.

