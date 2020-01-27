On a mission to clean up lakes

By | Published: 9:48 pm

When it comes to environmental conservation, it’s not easy to make a difference with immediate effect, but Madhulika Choudhary managed to do just that. She was the only one who started to clean Neknampur Lake, inspiring others to join in cleaning up the dirty environs around the lake. “I come from a patriotic family.

My great grandfathers are freedom fighters, in fact patriotism is in my blood. I don’t want to sit in A/C rooms and work, I want to be close to nature and protect the environment,” says Madhulika who studied MTech in software engineering from Banasthali University, Jaipur.

She then worked as a research scientist for two years in CEERI, Pilani, a branch of CSIR and later worked as a professor in ICFAI in the Artificial Intelligence department. “I used to stay in Singapore with my husband and all my family is settled abroad.

I always used to think about our country, I thought something should start from ourselves, that’s the reason I moved to India, and decided to do something for Hyderabad,” says Madhulika. She started Dhruvansh organisation in 2014, but became more active from 2016, which received the National Level lake with Biggest Artificial Floating Island in India.

More recently, the organisation also received the Biggest Floating Island by India book of Records. “I started everything from scratch. I had no clue how the system worked and who to approach to clean the lake. I use to go alone and pick up beer bottles and other things which could be reused.

It took me a lot of time to understand how things work,” adds Madhulika. So far, Madhulika and her team have planted more than 1,000 plants near the lake. “We took all the waste material and reused it to make a small hut with bamboo sticks which became a workshop for the society and women who come to learn arts.

We upcycle and recycle the material and sell the products from there. The funds are then used for lake maintenance,” says Madhulika. Presently they are working on sewage water to optimise fresh water using “integrated wetland management system”. Their efforts at Neknampur Lake have bagged them three State awards and three National awards in the last two years.

