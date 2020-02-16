On CM’s birthday, Hyderabadi barber gives free haircut to poor

By | Published: 12:36 am

Hyderabad: This is a ‘cut’ for a cause. A barber from the city is expressing his love for Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in a novel way. An admirer of Rao, he is offering haircuts and shaving free of cost to mark the Chief Minister’s birthday on February 17.

Kodicherla Ramesh, a resident of Indira Nagar in Banjara Hills, has started this service near the Basavatarakam Indo-American Cancer Hospital on Road No 10 in Banjara Hills.

“I travel daily in this area and on seeing the plight of the patients staying here, I have decided to do this to mark KCR’s birthday,” he says. Every day between 12 noon and 5 pm, he is taking up this activity for cancer patients visiting the hospital, their attendants, and other poor people.

Around 150 people have availed this free service so far, he says. Ramesh, for the last 15 years, has been giving free barber services at various social service organisations and NGOs.

“Tuesday is my weekly off, and every month either two or three Tuesdays depending on availability, I do free shaving and hair cutting at select organisations for the differently abled, old age homes etc.,” he says.

Ramesh is treating this week-long free hair cutting service as his birthday gift, in the form of social service, to the Chief Minister.

